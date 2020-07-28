Acting IGP orders report on motorcycle procession in Puttalam

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne has called on the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the North-Western Province (NWP) to submit a report on illegal motorcycle processions reported in the Puttalam district.

The Acting IGP has called for the report to ascertain whether the law was enforced on the candidate and his supporters who engaged in the illegal motorcycle procession.

A number of motorcycle processions were reported to have been conducted in the Puttalam district with the use of high- performance motorcycles as part of an election campaign.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Puttalam District candidate Sanath Nishantha Perera is reported as the candidate alleged to have violated the election law by engaging in the motorcycle parade.

Sanath Nishantha along with his supporters is said to have used the motorcycles without a registered licence plate and helmets as part of his election campaign. (Colombo Gazette)