Vigilant committees to be formed in schools

Vigilant committees are to be formed in schools to protect school children from drug abuse, Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said today.

He expressed these views while speaking at a meeting jointly organized by the Defence Ministry and the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA), held at the Ministry.

He said that discussions have already been held to form vigilant committees in schools.

Maj.Gen. Gunaratne also stressed on the need of revising penalties and punishments on child abusers saying existing laws were softer and ineffective.

It was revealed that 47,177 complaints relating to child abuse had been received by the NCPA between 2015 to 2019. In addition, the NCPA’s hotline 1929 has reportedly received an average of 550,000 complaints annually.

NCPA Chairman Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana, Deputy Chairperson (NCPA) and former High Court Judge Sujatha Alahapperuma, Director General (NCPA), Anoma Siriwardene also made presentations at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)