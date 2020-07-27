Sergeant attached to Colombo Remand Prison arrested

A Sergeant attached to the Colombo Remand Prison was arrested in Peliyagoda today over allegations he provided security to underworld drug traffickers.

The Police said that the Sergeant was arrested by officers of the Western Province (North) Crimes Division.

The Sergeant had provided security to transport large sums of money earned through the drug trade.

The Sergeant has been detained at the Peliyagoda Police station.

Meanwhile, the Police announced two hotlines will be set up from tomorrow (28) for the public to inform Police of drugs and organized crimes.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said the public can report on extortion, dangerous drugs, large scale corruption, and threats to national security via hotline 1997.

Information on criminal gangs, illegal transactions, and revenue generated from drug trafficking can be reported via hotline 1917.

The hotlines were introduced during a special media briefing held by the Police today. (Colombo Gazette)