Rishad grilled again on Easter Sunday attacks

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today to be questioned over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Bathiudeen appeared before the CID at the CID Vavuniya office.

The former Parliamentarian was instructed to appear before the CID today by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier this month, Bathiudeen was grilled by the CID for nearly 10- hours over the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Meanwhile, the National Election Commission had requested the CID to postpone investigations into Bathiudeen as he is a candidate at the 5th August Parliamentary election.

Election Commission member S. Ratnajeevan H Hoole had told the Colombo Gazette that there was legitimate suspicion of the reasons behind investigations which commenced during elections and the Election Commission has asked for a postponement of the investigations until polling is over. (Colombo Gazette)