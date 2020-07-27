Ravi questioned by CID on treasury bond scam

United National Party (UNP) Assistant Leader and former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today to be questioned on the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

Earlier this month the Court of Appeal issued an interim order suspending the enforcement of warrants issued on Karunanayake and six others over the Central Bank bond scam committed in 2016.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court had in March issued an arrest warrant on 10 suspects, including Karunanayake, on the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

The Court issued the arrest warrants after taking into consideration representations made by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General (AG) had directed the Inspector General of Police to obtain arrest warrants for Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others.

The warrant has been sought on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016.

Earlier this month the National Election Commission had requested the Criminal Investigations Department to postpone investigations into former Ministers Rishad Bathiudeen and Ravi Karunanayake as they are candidates at the 5th August Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)