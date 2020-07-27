Quack arrested at Wathupitiwala Base Hospital

An individual who had impersonated a doctor at the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital in Nittambuwa has been arrested by the Police.

The quack doctor was arrested after a complaint was filed with the Police claiming he had appeared in the female ward at 3.55 p.m. on Saturday (25).

The Police have seized a stethoscope, 01 fake rubber seal, 01 syringe, 01 saline tube, 05 E.C.G. rolls, 01 laptop, 01 mobile phone and a motorcycle from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old resident of Darga Mawatha, Nihariya.

The suspect who was produced before the Aththanagalla Magistrate’s Court on Sunday (26) has been remanded till 04 August. (Colombo Gazette)