President orders Central Expressway project to be expedited

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued instructions to expedite the Central Expressway project.

The President issued the instructions to the Minister-in-Charge Johnston Fernando when he visited Kurunegala today.

The President’s Office said that construction of the section from Colombo to Kurunegala has been disrupted due to issues relating to the compensation payment process.

The President instructed Minister Johnston Fernando to complete the construction of the expressway while providing a quick solution to the prevailing problems.

The project has seen delays owing to several issues involving funding and other matters.

In February corruption allegations were raised in Parliament over the Central Expressway project.

Fernando had told Parliament at the time that sections of the project were offered to contractors at a higher price than earlier offered.

President Rajapaksa, in response to a request by the All Island Inter District School Children Transportation Association, agreed to grant another six-month moratorium on leasing rentals of all school vans.

The President also instructed the Army Commander to fulfil the request made by the students of Nidahasgama Vidyadeepa and Devapola Kumara Schools to renovate their school playgrounds. (Colombo Gazette)