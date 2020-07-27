Police identify and arrest 93 suspects using fingerprints

Nearly 1119 suspects have been arrested during a special operation conducted in the Western Province.

The Police said that of them, 93 suspects were identified from their fingerprints and another 402 suspects were issued arrest warrants.

The remaining suspects are those wanted over various crimes across the country.

The suspects were arrested during a special 24 hour operation conducted in the Western province.

Two weeks ago 80 individuals who were identified through their fingerprints and were wanted for various crimes had been arrested.

The Police Department has been routinely conducting special operations in the Western Province to arrest those involved in organized crimes. (Colombo Gazette)