PCoI will not summon Anura, two others until petitions are examined

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCOI) appointed to probe incidents of Political Victimization has informed the Court of Appeal that former Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake, former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera and Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara will not be summoned until the examination of petitions filed over the case is complete.

Earlier in July, leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake and former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera filed two writ petitions at the Court of Appeal earlier in July.

The two individuals filed writ petitions seeking to cancel the order issued on them to appear before the PCOI appointed to probe incidents of Political Victimization.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake appeared before the PCOI on Political Victimization in June to testify in connection to a complaint filed by Chairman of Avant- Garde Security Services Nisanka Senadhipathi.

Senadhipathi had claimed that his company suffered massive losses due to arbitrary decisions taken by the former Government to seize the operations of a floating armoury managed by Avant-Garde.

Senadhipathi claimed that he was a target of political victimization and sought relief.

As a result the commission had issued summons on 17 individuals to appear before the commission on 17 June.

Former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera and Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara are among the 17 individuals summoned before the PCOI on political victimization. (Colombo Gazette)