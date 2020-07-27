Man remanded for sexually abusing boys worked at TV station

A man arrested and remanded for sexually abusing young boys had been employed at a private television station, the Police said today.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne said that the man had established contacts with the children while being employed at the television station.

He said that the children had been abused at his house where he operated a private tuition class.

Senaratne told reporters today that it has already been revealed that at least three boys had been raped.

He said that several photographs have also been found where the children, below the age of 16, are seen being sexually abused.

The Police said that the 54 year-old tuition teacher from Panniptiya had sexually abused children since 2018.

The Police said, adding that CDs, a camera, computer, 17 photographs and other equipment used by the suspect have been seized.

The National Child Protection Authority said the victims had been produced for medical tests.

The Police said the accused was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate yesterday and remanded till 5th August. (Colombo Gazette)