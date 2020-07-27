Jordanian Police fire tear gas on Sri Lankan migrant workers

Jordanian Police had fired tear gas on Sri Lankan migrant workers who staged a protest and demanded that they be sent back home.

Tear gas had been fired after a tense situation arose between the stranded migrant workers and Sri Lankan Embassy authorities.

Local media showed the migrant workers being attacked with tear gas forcing most of them to flee.

The women had accused Sri Lankan authorities of failing to take steps to send them back home.

At least 500 Sri Lankans had staged the protest when the Jordanian Police fired tear gas.

The migrant workers claimed that they have been unemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in Jordan. (Colombo Gazette)