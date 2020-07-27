Five detained for defrauding Sri Lankan expatriates

Five suspects have been arrested for fraudulently obtaining Rs. 500,000 from Sri Lankan expatriates.

The suspects had defrauded the victims by promising to arrange low-interest loans through a new online system.

The suspects had obtained bank details of the victims via SMS and had defrauded Rs. 500,000 from one bank account.

The five suspects were arrested following investigations launched by the Kirulapone Police based on a complaint filed in this regard by a woman.

The suspects were arrested from Pittabeddara, Narahenpita, and Wellampitiya yesterday.

Further investigations have revealed that the suspects were involved in producing and distributing fake driving licences with Police seizing a car, a van, and a number of equipment used for this purpose. (Colombo Gazette)