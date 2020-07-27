Cop nabbed for soliciting a sexual bribe

A Police Officer attached to the Biyagama Police Station has been arrested on charges of soliciting a sexual bribe.

The suspect, who is a Senior Police Inspector, was arrested by officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) last night (26).

The officer had reportedly solicited a sexual bribe from a woman in exchange for filing a case against her husband and another individual who are in Police custody.

The officer had proposed to file a minor offence case instead of the actual offence with the High Court and to return the passport of the woman that is currently in Police custody.

The suspect had been arrested in the Pahala Bomiriya area in Kaduwela based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

Investigations are underway into the incident and the suspect is to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)