The Big Bad Wolf book sale howls online for the first time

Looks like it’s time for Sri Lanka to howl along with their favourite Wolf. That’s right, – the Wolf will be back in Sri Lanka for the 4th consecutive year with a twist from the 1st – 4th of October 2020. Book lovers and avid readers all around the island nation will once again have access to the popular 50% – 90% discounted brand-new quality English books. The Wolf emerges, battling through global challenges to serve its wolf pack who are eagerly waiting for the Wolf’s return. This year, the Sale will venture into an online platform instead of a physical Sale to ensure fans of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale across the country will experience a much safer access to the entire Big Bad Wolf Books inventory.

Sri Lankans are getting familiar to the “new normal” following the pandemic and E-commerce has risen to the occasion. Online shopping with doorstep delivery is commonly popular throughout the country. These shifts in behavior and the market encouraged the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale to progress to an online version this year in order to continue its mission in allowing access to affordable books. For the first time, the Online Sale will allow Sri Lankans to have access to a book inventory that is five times the number of books than the on-ground Book Sales of recent years in Colombo.

Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, commented, “Our mission to further spread the joy of reading and allow access to affordable English books to more people in Sri Lanka is coming to reality. A key element for this year’s Sale is the fact that anyone in any part of the Island will have access to the Book Sale from the comfort of their own homes. The safety of our customers, staff are our utmost priority and we believe this first-time online experience would truly be an experience that will unite all book enthusiasts across the country.

“This will be a whole new experience for all Sri Lankans as we are creating history by taking the Sale online. We hope that the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale will script a new era where online book sales become customary in Sri Lanka. Not only that, we expect that our Book Sale would attract more E-consumers to make a bold statement especially here in Sri Lanka”, he added.

Sharing his thoughts, Nishan Wasalathanthri, Director of ProRead Lanka (Pvt) Ltd noted, “We hope to further foster this eagerness among the citizen of Sri Lanka to read more and continue to develop the reading culture in Sri Lanka. Books are the gateway to information. Sri Lanka’s keen interest in books and knowledge acquisition is amazing, and the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Sri Lanka 2020 is here to support the country on that interest. For intrepid readers, no two visits to the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale is ever the same due to the immense number of books with endless scrolling!”.

This year’s special edition of the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale provides a wide array of opportunities among a larger audience. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale’s low prices encourage customers to take a chance on new authors and genres they might never have tried before. Book lovers can shop at any time of the day as the Online Book Sale will be available 24 hours for them browse freely through numerous titles, from the comfort of their own homes.

With the inaugural Sale in Sri Lanka held in October 2017, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returned in both the years 2018 and 2019 with a “bigger and louder” howl to satisfy Sri Lankan book lovers. All three book sales were acclaimed as massive successes with titles flying off the shelves as book lovers queued up long before the doors opened.

ABOUT BIG BAD WOLF BOOK SALE

Driven by passion, Andrew Yap and Jaqueline Ng first launched the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in 2009 as a warehouse sale in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, providing an exciting array of excess books from international distributors. The affordable prices and easy availability of the books proved to be a huge attraction and in no time, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale turned into a landmark event nationwide. Offering brand new English books at discount as high as 50% to 90% off recommended retail price, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale features a wide range of books across all genres, including fiction and non-fiction bestsellers, young adult fiction, as well as an extensive collection of children’s books. Apart from Malaysia and Sri Lanka, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has also successfully extended its footprint across cities in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Myanmar, Taiwan, Cambodia and Korea.

ABOUT PROREAD LANKA (PVT) LTD.

ProRead Lanka is an organisation focused on bridging the gap between knowledge accessibility and learning opportunities in Sri Lanka. The company was formed to provide people with greater access to information and books, and to read affordable prices, spreading the good word of ‘Knowledge for All’.