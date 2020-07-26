SJB accuses China of paying bribes to secure deals in Sri Lanka

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today accused China of paying bribes to secure deals in Sri Lanka.

SJB member and former State Minister for International Trade Sujeewa Senasinghe said that countries like India, Japan and Germany do not pay bribes to secure deals.

“Only China pays bribes,” the former State Minister said at a media briefing today.

He said that the Rajapaksas often visit China purely because the Chinese offer bribes to secure deals.

Senasinghe said that the SJB will not pay bribes to secure any deal.

He said that when he was in the Government they managed to secure a number of investments for Sri Lanka.

Senasinghe said that a future SJB Government will ensure investments flow into Sri Lanka and that the country develops. (Colombo Gazette)