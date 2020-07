A candidate contesting the Parliamentary election from Puttalam has been accused of distributing fake ballot papers, election observers said.

The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) said that Muslim National Alliance Puttalam candidate Sulaiman Mohamed Shifai was distributing fake ballot papers.

According to CMEV the candidate was instructing voters how to vote while canvassing in Thilliadi.

CMEV noted that campaigning using fake ballot papers is an election offence. (Colombo Gazette)