Inmate who escaped from IDH transferred to Kandakadu

The COVID-19 infected inmate who was arrested after he escaped from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) has been transferred to the Kandakadu treatment and rehabilitation center.

The inmate, 41-year-old Elsiyam Nazeem, a native of Trincomalee, was said to be a drug addict.

The COVID-19 infected inmate had escaped from the IDH on Thursday morning and was arrested by Army personnel near the Colombo National Hospital later that day.

The driver of the three-wheeler the suspect had travelled in was also sent to the Kandakadu quarantine centre.

It was revealed yesterday that the COVID-19 infected had provided false information with regard to his travel route since his escape.

Investigations have been launched with CCTV footage being monitored and statements being recorded from possible witnesses to verify the possibility of a spread of the virus from the inmate.

After escaping from the IDH, the inmate is said to have entered a house, changed his clothes, and left on a bicycle stolen from the location.

The Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed there is no threat of an outbreak of the virus due to this incident, but a complete report cannot be issued as yet as investigations are ongoing. (Colombo Gazette)