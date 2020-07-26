First result of Parliament polls expected by tea time on 6th August

The National Election Commission expects the first result of the Parliamentary election to be issued by tea time on 6th August.

Voting at the 5th August Parliamentary election will take place from 7am to 5pm.

Counting of ballot papers of the election will commence at 08.00 a.m. on 06 August.

National Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said that they hope to have the first result ready after lunch on 06 August.

He said that if all goes well, the first result is likely to be issued by tea time on 6th August.

A total of 7452 candidates will be contesting the 2020 parliamentary election, with 3652 candidates contesting from recognised political parties and 3800 representing independent groups.

A total of 313 independent groups will be contesting the General election.

Among the 7452 candidates, 196 individuals will be elected as parliamentarians while the remaining 29 seats in Parliament will be filled through the National List. (Colombo Gazette)