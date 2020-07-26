Coronavirus tests at Dubai airports must for passengers from Sri Lanka

Commencing from August 1, all tourists, UAE residents and transit passengers flying to Dubai from select destinations, including Sri Lanka, will need to have a Covid-negative test certificate. The result should have been issued by a Government-approved testing centre.

Additionally, passengers from some destinations will also need to take a PCR test on arrival at the Dubai airport, Khaleej Times reported.

According to information posted on the Dubai Airports website, the Covid-19 test must have been taken not more than 96 hours before departure. “Children under the age of 12 and those with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from PCR test requirements,” the airport operator said.

According to Emirates, a PCR Covid-19 test on arrival in Dubai will only apply to passengers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Brazil, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, India, Indonesia

Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Montenegro, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines

Russian Federation, Serbia, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan USA – Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting to an Emirates flight from any of our airports worldwide to Dubai.

Passengers undergoing the Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai must self-isolate until they receive their results. If their test result is negative, they can continue their trip; and if positive, they “must follow the advice of the Dubai Health Authority and stay in self-isolation”.

“All other passengers can take a Covid-19 PCR test 96 hours before their flight and carry their printed negative test certificate with them when they travel,” Emirates said. “You must bring a printed test certificate. A digital version on a phone will not be accepted.”

The UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) had last week said passengers travelling to Dubai would need to have a Covid-negative certificate before flying in. (Colombo Gazette)