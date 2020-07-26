Close associates of Kanjipani Imran and Makandure Madush arrested

Close associates of notorious drug dealers Kanjipani Imran and Makandure Madush have been arrested.

The Police said that the suspects were arrested in Colombo today.

Kanjipani Imran was arrested together with underworld leader Makandure Madush at a hotel in Dubai last year.

They were arrested with several others who had narcotics in their possession.

Later the Colombo High Court sentenced Kanjipani Imran to six years in jail.

He was sentenced to jail over the possession and trafficking of 5.3Kgs of cannabis.

Makandure Madush has been linked to major crimes committed in the country. (Colombo Gazette)