The United Kingdom has lifted a travel advice imposed on Sri Lanka.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said that from 24 July, Sri Lanka is exempt from the FCO advice against all non-essential international travel.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that the move was based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office currently advises British nationals against all but essential international travel to most countries. (Colombo Gazette)