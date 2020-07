Two close associates of underworld kingpin ” Welle Saranga ” were arrested for the possession of heroin in the Lelama area in Mutwal.

The Police said 1.320 grams of heroin were seized from one suspect and 1.400 grams from the other last afternoon.

The suspects, aged 29 and 40, are residents of Mutwal.

They were remanded till 06 August after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court. (Colombo Gazette)