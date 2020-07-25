Reserve Bank of India signs US$400mn swap deal for Sri Lanka

The Reserve Bank of India has signed document for a US$ 400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka till November 2022, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

“After debt repayment rescheduling discussions yesterday, this development is another example of India’s strong commitment to work with #lka in post #COVID19SL economic recovery,” the High Commission tweeted.

Earlier this year President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for USD 1.1 billion as a special swap facility to help Sri Lanka deal with foreign exchange issues.

During a telephone discussion between Rajapaksa and Modi the Sri Lankan President had requested the Government of India to provide USD 1.1 billion as a special swap facility to top up USD 400 million under the SAARC facility, saying it would enormously help Sri Lanka in dealing with its foreign exchange issues.

In turn, the Indian Premier has assured that he is personally committed to help Sri Lanka. “We are ready to help under terms that are favorable to Sri Lanka.”

He suggested that Sri Lanka appoint an official to work directly in this regard with the Colombo based Indian High Commissioner.

India has had a Framework on Currency Swap Arrangement for SAARC Member countries since 2012.

The facility is available to all SAARC member countries with a floor of USD 100 million and ceiling of USD 400 million within overall limit of USD 2 billion. (Colombo Gazette)