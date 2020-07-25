Pre-schools to come under a Ministry

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced that the pre-school system will be placed under a Ministry in the future.

Director-General of the Presidential Media Unit Mohan Samaranayake told the Colombo Gazette the decision was taken to resolve existing issues surrounding pre-schools.

Various issues pertaining to pre-schools were raised by teachers with the President during his visit to multiple districts over the past 10- days.

Taking the issues into consideration, the President today announced in Matara that the pre-school system will be placed under a Ministry, he said.

Mohan Samaranayake further said the decision will be implemented following the establishment of the new Government following the 05 August General Election. (Colombo Gazette)