Officials deny claims another patient with coronavirus fled hospital

Officials today denied claims another patient with the coronavirus fled from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH).

Director of the Hospital Dr. Hasitha Attanayake said that security at the hospital has been intensified.

He said that false claims were being made on social media that another patient with the coronavirus had fled from the IDH hospital.

Dr. Hasitha Attanayake said that the false reports on social media had resulted in unnecessary fear being spread among society.

Yesterday a COVID-19 infected inmate had escaped from the IDH hospital and was arrested by Army personnel near the Colombo National Hospital.

The driver of the three-wheeler the suspect had travelled in was sent to the Kandakadu quarantine centre. (Colombo Gazette)