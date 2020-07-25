Negombo prison jailor remanded

The Acting Negombo Magistrate today remanded Negombo prison Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala till 29 July.

The Jailor was arrested after surrendering to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday.

Kaluaggala surrendered to the CID, after the Negombo Magistrate on Wednesday (22) issued arrest warrants on him and three other prison officials.

This follows, the directive issued by Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera to the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to obtain warrants and arrest four officials from the Negombo prison, including Kaluaggala.

The other three officers are interdicted Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurudha Sampayo, and Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senarathna.

The arrest warrants were issued over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones and other items being provided to inmates.

During a raid conducted on the Negombo Prison, which was in the spotlight recently over luxury cells, officials had discovered a number of mobile phones, SIM cards and other phone accessories. (Colombo Gazette)