More special flights arrive in Sri Lanka

Over 50 passengers have arrived in Sri Lanka on four separate flights.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said four (04) passengers arrived in flight EK 654 from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday.

Meanwhile, fourteen (14) passengers arrived via flight UR 668 from Doha, Qatar this morning.

The Centre said twenty-one (21) persons arrived on flight TST 9934 and thirteen(13) more arrived on flight UL 1026 both from Chennai, India this morning.

All 52 passengers have been placed in mandatory quarantine at Military- operated quarantine centres. (Colombo Gazette)