Indian Navy offers assistance to strengthen Sri Lanka Navy

Chief of the Naval Staff of India, Admiral Karambir Singh telephone Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and congratulated him on being appointed as the 24th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Further, Chief of the Naval Staff of India stated that the relationship between two navies will continue to grow strong and reiterated that the Indian Navy stands ready to provide any assistance to strengthen Sri Lanka Navy’s capabilities.

The Sri Lanka Navy has a long standing relationship with Indian Navy and the two navies also have shared interests as stakeholders for security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Accepting the best wishes of the Indian Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne expressed his profound gratitude to the Indian Navy for offering training opportunities to SLN officers and sailors over the years.

Moreover, Admiral Singh wished all the strength to Vice Admiral Ulugetenne to steam ahead the future endeavours of the Sri Lanka Navy, under his able leadership, the Sri Lanka Navy media unit said. (Colombo Gazette)