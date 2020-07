A nine-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of Colombo tomorrow (25).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said water will be disrupted from 08.00 p.m.

Water supply will be disrupted in Colombo 13,14 and 15.

Meanwhile, water will be supplied in low pressure to Colombo 11 and 12. (Colombo Gazette)