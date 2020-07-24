Three people found dead hanging at different locations

Three people, including an Indian youth, have been found dead hanging at three different locations, the Police media unit said today.

The Police said that they suspect all three had committed suicide and were unrelated incidents.

All three were found dead last evening (Thursday) and investigations are currently underway.

A 49 year-old person was found dead in Welikanda in a house. Initial investigations revealed he had committed suicide.

The Police said that the body was kept at the location with security for the post-mortem examination to be conducted today.

A 59 year-old person was found dead in a paddy field in Minneriya last evening.

The Police said that he is suspected to have committed suicide.

Another person was found dead in Wellawatte last evening.

He was identified as a 25 year-old Indian and his body was found inside a house.

The Police said the Indian is believed to have committed suicide and his body had been placed at the Kalubowila hospital. (Colombo Gazette)