Public Health Inspectors launch token strike

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) launched a one-day token strike today over the failure by the authorities to address their concerns.

The PHIs have already withdrawn from coronavirus related activities.

Public Health Inspectors were outraged over a recent statement made by Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi concerning PHI officers.

Minister Wanniarachchi had recently told media that PHI officers engaged in COVID-19 duties were causing inconvenience by revealing details of the latest detection of coronavirus patients to the media.

The PHI Union said that as their activities are a hindrance to the Health Ministry and due to PHI officers being accused of engaging in their official duties, they had decided to refrain from COVID-19 duties. (Colombo Gazette)