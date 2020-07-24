Outrage over unwarranted comments on Sajith and wife

An alleged statement made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, insulting Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa and his wife Jalani, has drawn strong condemnation on social media and on the street.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa addressing a political gathering recently had allegedly referred to the couple and made an unwarranted remark about Mrs. Premadasa.

Members of the SJB staged protest in Colombo today saying that the Prime Minister’s statement was an insult to all women and certain couples in the country.

SJB member Hirunika Premachandra who participated in the protest said the statement made by the Prime Minister, who is a father and grandfather himself, was not only an insult to women but also an insult to men.

She further highlighted that this insult has been hurled by a state leader, adding that there may have been couples who could relate to the statement at the political meeting at which he made the comment.

Premachandra called on all men and women of the country to stand up against such statements made by a responsible citizen of Sri Lanka.

The protest comes following an outcry on social media over the Prime Minister’s statement which was deemed offensive. (Colombo Gazette)