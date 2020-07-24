Karuna calls on Tamils to have more than two children

Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman has called on Tamils to have more than two children and multiply.

Speaking at an election rally in Kalmunai in Ampara, Karuna Amman urged young Tamil couples not to stop with just two children.

He urged the Tamils to have four children or more and strengthen the population in the country.

The former LTTE commander said that the coronavirus lockdown had given Tamil couples a good opportunity to multiply.

Karuna Amman said that he himself came from a large family before he joined the LTTE.

He also praised the role played by late LTTE peace negotiator Anton Balasingham.

Amman said that Balasingham played the role of a diplomat and travelled the world promoting the LTTE cause.

He said that no one in the Tamil National Alliance can be compared to Balasingham.

Karuna Amman is contesting the Parliamentary election from the boat symbol. (Colombo Gazette)