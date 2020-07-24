Hearing of writ petition by interdicted Negombo SP postponed

The Court of Appeal today postponed the supporting of the writ petition filed by interdicted Negombo prison Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurudha Sampayo.

The hearing of the writ petition was postponed till 27 July when it was taken up for consideration today.

On Wednesday (22), Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to obtain warrants and arrest four officials from the Negombo prison, including interdicted SP Anurudha Sampayo.

The other three officers are Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senarathna, and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

The directive was issued on several charges under the Penal Code.

The SP of the Negombo Prison was interdicted in June over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones and other items being provided to inmates.

The Negombo Prison was in the spotlight recently over luxury cells in the prison.

During a recent raid, officials had discovered a number of mobile phones, SIM cards and other phone accessories.

Meanwhile, the Negombo Magistrate also issued arrest warrants on interdicted SP Negombo Prison Anurudha Sampayo and the three other prison officials on Wednesday (22). (Colombo Gazette)