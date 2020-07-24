Grade 11, 12, 13 to resume on Monday, rest on 10 August

Academic activities of grades 11, 12 and 13 of all Government schools will resume from 27 July.

All Government schools were temporarily closed following the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka in March 2020.

The Ministry of Education said measures have been taken to reopen Government schools for grades 11, 12 and 13 after assessing the current coronavirus situation in the country.

Based on the assessment, the Ministry has decided to reopen Government schools for grades 11, 12 and 13, with academic activities being conducted from 07.30 a.m. to 03.30 p.m.

The Ministry further said all Government schools will reopen for other grades from 10 August.

Administrations of Government schools have been informed to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and special advice provided by the Ministry of Education when reopening schools.

Principals and Vice Principals of Government schools selected for the General Election 2020 have been instructed to remain at the school premises from 28 to 31 July to be briefed on the measures to be taken to prepare the schools for the election. (Colombo Gazette)