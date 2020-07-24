Escaped COVID-19 inmate arrested by Army

A COVID-19 positive inmate, who had escaped from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) this morning has been arrested.

The wanted drug addict is reported to have been arrested near the Outpatient Department Treatment Unit (OPD) of the Colombo National Hospital.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the suspect was apprehended by a team of Army officials and will be escorted back to the IDH.

Earlier today, a manhunt was launched after the COVID-19 positive inmate escaped from the IDH.

The Police said that the drug addict had been receiving treatment at the IDH hospital when he escaped.

Multiple teams were deployed to trace the inmate and arrest him.

He was described as having a limp on his left leg and was identified as 41-year-old Elsiyam Nazeem, a native of Trincomalee.

Earlier today, the Police also sought public assistance to trace the man. (Colombo Gazette)