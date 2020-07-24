Assistance sought to nab suspect over rape, murder of child

The Police have sought the support of the public to apprehend a suspect wanted for sexually abusing and murdering a 10- year- old child in the Sirambiadi area in Asirigama, Puttalam.

The Police said the suspect had sexually abused and murdered the underage girl on 15 July.

The wanted man has been identified as Lomu Mudiyanselage Simione Aloysius bearing NIC number 791975050V.

The Police said the suspect’s NIC bears the date of birth 15.07.1979 and residential address 144/1, Periyakulama, Palaviya, Puttalam.

His current address has been identified as Aliya Marikkara Watte, Asirigama, Sirambiadi, Puttalam.

The Police have requested the public to contact the Police via 119, 071- 859 1292, 032 – 2265222 and 032- 2264222. (Colombo Gazette)