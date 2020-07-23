Wimal intervenes to reverse decision on new ‘Sri Lankan’ birth certificate

Minister Wimal Weerawansa has intervened to reverse a decision taken to introduce a new birth certificate which will only have ‘Sri Lankan’ as the category as opposed to race or religion.

Weerawansa said that once he heard of the move through some news reports he spoke to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and got the move reversed.

He said that he had also spoken to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa about the matter.

Weerawansa said that a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Government will not allow such a proposal to be implemented.

The Government was to introduce a new category on the newly designed digital birth certificate, removing particulars on race and religion.

The Registrar General’s Department had said that all future birth certificates will be issued as ‘Sri Lankan’.

The new application form was to see the removal of details pertaining to the marriage of parents.

Registrar General N. C. Vithanage had said details on the marital status of parents is reported to have caused severe inconvenience to many children in the country, especially when enrolling in school.

The Registrar General’s Department was to introduce the new digital birth certificate after the conclusion of the 05 August General Election, with a system already in place to launch the certificates. (Colombo Gazette)