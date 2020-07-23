Water cut in several areas

A 14- hour water cut will be imposed from 10.00 pm today (23) in several areas, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

Water supply will be disrupted in Ethul Kotte, Pita Kotte, Beddagana, Mirihana, Udahamulla, Gangodawila, Madiwela, Wijerama, Nugegoda, Pagoda, Nawala, Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, and Colombo 05, 07 and 08.

However, water will be supplied in low pressure to Maharagama, Borelesgamuwa, and Colombo 04 and 06.

Meanwhile, an 08- hour water cut is to be imposed in and around Battaramulla today from 10.00 p.m. today to 06.00 a.m. tomorrow (24).

The NWSDB said water supply will be disrupted in Battaramulla, Koswatta, Thalahena, Malabe, Jayawadanagama, and Thalawathugoda. (Colombo Gazette)