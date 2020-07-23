War on dengue launched in high-risk areas

A special mosquito control campaign targeting areas identified as high-risk for the spread of dengue was launched today.

The Ministry of Health said an upward trend in the increase in dengue patients has been reported in certain districts due to the prevalent rainy weather.

Entomological surveys conducted in these areas have predicted an impending threat of outbreaks unless strict control measures are applied.

Therefore the National Dengue Control Unit launched a special mosquito control campaign targeting these high-risk areas today, which will continue till next Wednesday (29).

Areas falling under the Colombo Municipality, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Galle, and Ratnapura have been identified as high-risk Districts.

The Ministry of Health further said that 50% of organizations situated in and around the Colombo Municipality have been identified as grounds conducive for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

The special mosquito control campaign will be conducted jointly with the tri-forces and Police in two stages, the Ministry added. (Colombo Gazette)