Use of locally produced rice or paddy to manufacture animal feed banned

The Government has banned the use of locally produced rice or paddy to manufacture animal feed.

Acting under the powers vested in it by Section 10(1)(b)(ii) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003, the Consumer Affairs Authority has directed that no manufacturer, trader or distributor shall sell, expose or offer for sale, store, transport, distribute or buy or purchase any locally produced rice or paddy directly for the manufacture of animal feed or otherwise as an ingredient for the manufacture of animal feed.

The ban has come into effect from 23rd July, 2020, the Consumer Affairs Authority said.

A gazette notice in this regard has been issued by the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority, Maj. Gen. Shantha Dissanayake (Rtd.). (Colombo Gazette)