Sri Lanka in talks with India on East Terminal issue

The Government is engaged in talks with India on the agreement signed with regard to the East Terminal of the Colombo Port.

Co- Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said officials from the relevant Ministry are in continuous talks with officials from the Government of India on the subject.

The former Government had signed the agreement and imported gantry cranes that have been identified as unsuitable for the location.

The former Government had also taken multiple decisions with regard to the installation of the cranes and the Colombo Port which have now resulted in a national crisis, he explained.

Minister Gunawardena said after much reviewing the Government had addressed certain decisions taken by the former Government on the Port.

The Government is now working on finding a solution that does not offend any of its trading and development partners, such as the US, India, China, or any other country.

The Government intends to hold discussions with various stakeholders and will only sign an agreement that protects the sovereignty and national security of the country, he said.

Minister Gunawardena pointed out that the former Government had also signed an agreement with India selling part of the Mattala International Airport in Hambantota.

During separate visits to India, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after discussions with the Indian Government had managed to reverse the decision taken by the former Government, he added. (Colombo Gazette)