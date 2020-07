The Police have been directed not to take legal action on Kithul toddy tappers.

A statement issued by the Police media unit said that as per the Excise (Amendment) Act, No. 4 of 2018 Kithul toddy tapping does not require a permit.

However, some Police stations have taken legal action against Kithul toddy tappers.

Acting IGP D.D. Wickramaratne has instructed all Police stations that as a permit is not required, legal action should not be initiated against Kithul toddy tappers. (Colombo Gazette)