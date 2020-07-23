Over 40 people arrive on three special flights

Over 40 persons had arrived in Sri Lanka this morning via three separate special flights.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said 01 individual had arrived via flight EY 264 from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Another 29 passengers had arrived via flight QR 668 from Doha, Qatar and 14 others had arrived from Chennai, India via flight 6E 9034.

The Centre said the passengers have been placed in quarantine centres managed by the Military to undergo mandatory quarantine for a period of 14- days.

The Government yesterday said it has permitted selected passengers to return to Sri Lanka despite repatriation flights that operated earlier during the coronavirus pandemic being temporarily halted.

Additional Secretary to the President Admiral Jayanath Colombage told the Colombo Gazette flights have been permitted to operate to enable the return of diplomats, employees of international organizations and the Board of Investment (BOI), seafarers, and Military personnel.

Admiral Colombage further clarified that all repatriation flights were halted with the last flight from the Maldives on 15 July due to a shortage in quarantine centres following the coronavirus outbreak at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre. (Colombo Gazette)