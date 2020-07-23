Over 3000 stamps with LSD drug seized in Colombo

A suspect has been arrested with nearly 3150 stamps with LSD pills in an apartment on Bagatale Road, Colpetty.

The 26 -year- old youth was arrested following a raid conducted by officials from the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) today based on a tip-off.

The suspect, who is a resident of Kokila Road, Wellawatte, is to be produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

LSD belongs to a group of drugs known as psychedelics.

When taken in small doses, it can produce mild changes in perception, mood, and thought.

When taken in larger doses, it may produce visual hallucinations and distortions of space and time. (Colombo Gazette)