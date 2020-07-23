Health guidelines to be tested on select group of tourists

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health for tourists arriving in the country will be tested on a select group of tourists after the 5th August Parliamentary election.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation said that the guidelines will be tested on a group of 50-100 tourists as a trial-run.

The Government hopes to open Sri Lanka’s borders for tourists after the election.

While the borders were to open on 1st August, the date has been pushed back.

Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation S. Hettiarachchi told Colombo Gazette that attention has been drawn to reopen the airports after the election.

He said that in order to prepare to welcome tourists a trial-run will be implemented using a select group of tourists.

The Ministry of Health has instructed that it is mandatory to conduct PCR tests on all tourists arriving at international airports in Sri Lanka.

Hettiarachchi said the Ministry intends to hold a discussion with all stakeholders from the tourism industry to brief them on the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)