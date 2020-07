An officer attached to the Department of Excise office in Pollonaruwa has been arrested with a stock of Crystal Methamphetamine aka ‘Ice’.

The Police said the officer was arrested with 125 grams of ‘Ice’ in Puttalam.

Officials from the Puttalam Crime Prevention Division had arrested the suspect while transporting the stock of narcotics in his vehicle.

The suspect, who is a resident of Maradhankadawala, has been handed over to the Puttalam Police for further interrogation. (Colombo Gazette)