Europol and Sri Lanka discuss countering terrorism, extremism

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union Grace Asirwatham met with Executive Director of Europol Catherine De Bolle in The Hague, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Europol is the European Union’s Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation which handles criminal intelligence and combat serious international organized crime and terrorism through cooperation with competent authorities of EU member states.

The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere focusing on strengthening cooperation between Europol and Sri Lanka in the areas of countering terrorism, extremism and drug related crimes.

Referring to the applicable European Council decision which provides for Europol’s cooperation and involvement with third countries on security related matters, the Executive Director expressed keenness to establish close links with security authorities in Sri Lanka under a working arrangement.

Sebastien Moras, Head of Corporate Affairs Bureau (CAB), Cristina Manu from the External and EU Institutional Affairs of the Governance Directorate and Counsellor of the Embassy Madhuka Silva were present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)