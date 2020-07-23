All in a day’s work: Home nurses for the elderly during COVID-19

The pandemic steams on full speed ahead globally, and it seems like the developed world is trying to outdo each other in increasing their infection rates! We on the other hand, here in Sri Lanka have managed to control the situation up to a certain extent, but that does not mean we can let our guard down! Covid-19 seems to be one of those viruses that is here to stay until a vaccine is developed. As said by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) “The worst could be still to come in the Covid-19 pandemic, if governments don’t start to implement the right policies.” His key message was “Test, Trace, Isolate and Quarantine”.

Globally, healthcare workers have been lauded for their efforts in these trying times and correctly so; as their dedication and hard work, putting their own lives at risk of infection to help the infected individuals recover, have helped in curbing the spread of the virus. However, the roles of nurses engaged in home nursing of the elderly during these trying times is also vital, as they had to carry out their services vigilantly to protect the most vulnerable demographic during the current pandemic.

The nurses at English Nursing Care (ENC), a high-quality home nursing service based in Colombo, adapted the company’s many safety protocols to keep their clients safe and well cared for from the inception of the pandemic and can successfully report zero casualties in their entire clientele to date. The nurses of ENC have been educated and provided with the correct Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times. The team at ENC were especially trained in the early stages of the virus to carry out their duties in the safest manner given the new challenging circumstances before the quarantine measures were established, when they were faced with the increasing numbers of infected persons in Sri Lanka.

During the island-wide lockdown, ENC nurses committed to their jobs and stayed alongside their clients throughout the entirety of the extended island wide curfew, nobly putting their personal lives on hold to care for the susceptible seniors giving valued peace of mind to the immediate families of the patients and those who were unable to be with their parents themselves. ENC provided an important liaison with worried family members abroad, by keeping them informed of their elders condition, ensuring the continued supply of medication during the lockdown through their partners such as Healthnet, and reacting to any medical problems that arose.

Commenting on the safety protocols in place, the founder of ENC, Richard Gould said “We understand the severity of the virus and the impact it could have on the senior citizens of the country, and that we are going to have to live with this situation for some time. We have always been at the forefront of promoting effective infection control in our Home Nursing practice, something that sets us apart from many of our competitors. But here we have had to review and adapt that practice as new symptoms have come to light in this battle with Covid. We are grateful for the support of our highly skilled nursing team based in the UK, who can advise us of changes in practice as this disease becomes better known by doctors at the frontline of treatment”.

“The situation remains fragile, but simple procedures done well will provide effective protection against this and the multitude of other viruses that put our elders at risk. I am very grateful to our nurses for adopting our safety protocols and seeing our patients through this tough time” he added.

As the COVID-19 threat is present, ENC is working to ensure their service is the best in class to improve the lives of seniors in the comfort of their own homes. For more information on English Nursing Care, visit their website, www.englishnursing.com, call them up on 011-4500117 or drop them an email through [email protected] with your inquiries.