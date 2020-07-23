AG obtains court order on Kurunegala archeological site

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today obtained an order from the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court to protect and prevent access to the site of the building with an archaeological value that was recently demolished in Kurunegala.

The AG has requested the order to protect and prevent access to the site pending an inquiry.

The Prevention Order was obtained against the Deputy Mayor of Kurunegala, Municipal Councillors, Commissioner, and Municipal Council staff and their representatives.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera yesterday advised Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D.Wickremeratne to complete investigations into the incident by 31 July.

The AG issued the directive following consultations with Police and Director-General of Archaeology Professor Senarath Dissanayake on the comprehensive further investigations to be conducted in this regard.

Meanwhile, the preliminary report of the committee appointed to investigate the recent demolition was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the report consisted of five proposals, including to institute legal action against those responsible for the demolition.

The report, that was due on Tuesday (21), was delayed due to the Committee requiring to study certain reports pertaining to the subject and site inspections.

The King’s Court of King Bhuvanaikabahu II in Kurunegala was allegedly demolished last week by the Mayor of Kurunegala and officials from the Urban Development Authority.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thereafter appointed a 5 member expert committee, headed by Director-General of Archaeology Professor Senarath Dissanayake, on the advice of the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Cultural Affairs to investigate the incident.

The 13th Century King’s Court (dating back to the Kurunegala / Yapahuwa Kingdom Era) which was thus demolished falls under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology. (Colombo Gazette)